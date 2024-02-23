Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.