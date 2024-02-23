Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $560.45 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,978,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,504,625,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

