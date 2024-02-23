Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Cut to Underperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$210.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$213.15 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$159.25 and a 12 month high of C$217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The firm has a market cap of C$96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$199.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$184.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $930,645. 69.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

