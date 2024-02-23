Tidewater (TDW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $77.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

