Time Finance (LON:TIME) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.80

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 385086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £39.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.98.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

