Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

