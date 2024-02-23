Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

