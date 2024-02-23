Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $45.98.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
