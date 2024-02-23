Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 21,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,568 call options.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,960 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

