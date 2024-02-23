Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

