Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.52%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

