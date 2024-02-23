Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Transocean Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after buying an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after buying an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.