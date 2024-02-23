Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Position Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

