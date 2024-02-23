Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.34.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

