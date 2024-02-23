Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $13,872.05 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $13,872.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $586,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

