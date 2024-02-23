Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TRFPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

TRFPF stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.