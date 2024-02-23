TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TrueBlue by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

