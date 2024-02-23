Truist Financial Boosts Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $60.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.