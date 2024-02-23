Truist Financial Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $460.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $435.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $380.80.

NYSE MOH opened at $404.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $406.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

