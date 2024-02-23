Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $436.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

