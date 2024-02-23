UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.94.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

