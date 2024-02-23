UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

