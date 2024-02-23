Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $50.71 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

