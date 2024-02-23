Uniswap Trading Up 37.8% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.17 billion and approximately $420.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $10.32 or 0.00020275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00134304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.13612621 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 934 active market(s) with $133,793,330.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

