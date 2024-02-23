Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Down to $187.14

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $187.14, but opened at $178.63. Universal Display shares last traded at $173.13, with a volume of 240,789 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

