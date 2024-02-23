Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 9,579 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $73,375.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,518,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,602.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 63,137 shares of company stock valued at $477,034. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

