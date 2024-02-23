US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

USFD opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after buying an additional 61,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

