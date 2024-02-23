US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

