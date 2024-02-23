V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 60,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $183.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

