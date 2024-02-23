V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

