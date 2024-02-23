Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

