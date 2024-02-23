Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2,396.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $341.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,329. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day moving average is $296.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

