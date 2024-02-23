Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.03. 14,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

