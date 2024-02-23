Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

