Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

