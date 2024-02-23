Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.41.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.24. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

