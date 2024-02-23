Velas (VLX) Trading 25.8% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,560,172,387 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

