Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $746.45 and its 200 day moving average is $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

