Veracyte’s (VCYT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 233,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.68. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

