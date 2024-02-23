Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.41. 145,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.