Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

