Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

