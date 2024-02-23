Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Viasat Stock Down 5.5 %
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
