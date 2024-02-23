Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Up 8.7 %

VMEO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $670.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

