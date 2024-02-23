VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

VFS stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

