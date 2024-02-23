Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $111,390.72 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 553,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

