Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.