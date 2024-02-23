Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 76 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

MDY opened at $521.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $522.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.02.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.