Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

