Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $376,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETN opened at $284.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $286.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

