Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $236,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,060,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 117,553 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

